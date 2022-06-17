jvl associates llc Takes $281,000 Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

jvl associates llc purchased a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

