K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives C$44.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

TSE:KBL opened at C$32.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.75. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$29.60 and a 12 month high of C$45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.50 million and a PE ratio of 52.63.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

