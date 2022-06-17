K21 (K21) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,855.00

K21 (K21) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $35,855.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,436.75 or 0.99995098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00116540 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

