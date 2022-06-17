Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.
