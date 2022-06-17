Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.18

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 836579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

KAMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kaman by 363.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Kaman by 1,231.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

