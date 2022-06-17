Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) PT Lowered to CHF 235 at UBS Group

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Kardex stock opened at $158.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.66 and a 200-day moving average of $249.14. Kardex has a 52-week low of $158.49 and a 52-week high of $337.50.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

