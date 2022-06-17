Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) PT Lowered to CHF 235 at UBS Group

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Kardex stock opened at $158.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.66 and a 200-day moving average of $249.14. Kardex has a 52-week low of $158.49 and a 52-week high of $337.50.
About Kardex (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kardex (KRDXF)
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.