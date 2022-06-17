Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Sells A$39,794.15 in Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Brett Kelly sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.98 ($2.77), for a total transaction of A$39,794.15 ($27,634.83).

Brett Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Brett Kelly acquired 1,476 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.99 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,357.86 ($5,109.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. Kelly Partners Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

