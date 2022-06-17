Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 435.50 ($5.29) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 401.91 ($4.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 533 ($6.47). The stock has a market cap of £413.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 456.38.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.