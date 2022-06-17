Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMT. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.90. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $5,136,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

