Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 190.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 577.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEN traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. Kenon has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 267.63% and a return on equity of 61.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kenon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

