Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
KKOYY opened at $11.78 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kesko Oyj (KKOYY)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.