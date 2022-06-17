Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

KKOYY opened at $11.78 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

