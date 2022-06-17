Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 195,086 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,488,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 410.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000.

FPXI opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

