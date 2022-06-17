Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 195,086 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,488,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 410.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000.
FPXI opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $70.54.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.