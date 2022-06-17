Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

