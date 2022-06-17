Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $373,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.48. The firm has a market cap of $245.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.