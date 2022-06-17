Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of KEYS traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.93. 9,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,642. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day moving average of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

