KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

Shares of KREF opened at $16.95 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 409.61, a current ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.66.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

