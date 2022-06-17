Komodo Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $23.86 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00306856 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00076500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00068355 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,246,496 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.