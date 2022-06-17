Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of KNCRF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.07. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $34.55.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

