Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,504 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 196.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $46.39. 671,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,882,804. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

