Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires 763 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after buying an additional 55,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.65. 90,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.61. The company has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

