Kozak & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

CMG traded up $26.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,241.42. 6,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,397.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,503.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

