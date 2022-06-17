Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys 117 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.09. 190,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,508,629. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

