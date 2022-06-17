Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $31,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1,332.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of PECO stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.13. 9,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,522. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 142.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 469.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.