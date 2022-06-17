Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $31,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1,332.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PECO stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.13. 9,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,522. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 142.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 469.57%.
Several analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
