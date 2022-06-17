Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.02. 21,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,272. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

