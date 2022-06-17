Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 41,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 108,182 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

PECO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. 9,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,522. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

