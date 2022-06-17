Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,272. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average of $145.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

