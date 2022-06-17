Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $2,936,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,749 shares of company stock worth $10,457,284. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 103.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 338.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

