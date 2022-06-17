Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.06 and last traded at $47.74. 161,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,871,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,284 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Company Profile (NYSE:KR)
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
