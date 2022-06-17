Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.06 and last traded at $47.74. 161,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,871,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.05.

Get Kroger alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,284 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.