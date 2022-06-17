Lakeside Advisors INC. Buys New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.