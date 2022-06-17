Lakeside Advisors INC. Buys Shares of 22,868 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000. Waste Management accounts for 2.8% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $142.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

