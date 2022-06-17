Lakeside Advisors INC. Invests $1.11 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.8% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.80. The company has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

