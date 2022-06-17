Lakeside Advisors INC. Invests $259,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $230.71 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.