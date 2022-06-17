Lakeside Advisors INC. Invests $259,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.
Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
