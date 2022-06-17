Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $123.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.44. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

LANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

