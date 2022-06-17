Landaas & Co. WI ADV Acquires 393 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $337.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.57 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.