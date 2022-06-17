Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LARK opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

