Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LSPRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 20th

Larkspur Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LSPRU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 20th. Larkspur Health Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Larkspur Health Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. Larkspur Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,014,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

