Latigo Investments LLC Invests $5.50 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Latigo Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $129.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.81 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.