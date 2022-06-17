Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

LAZ stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.43. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $5,428,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lazard by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

