Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,562 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. 97,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,085. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

