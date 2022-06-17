Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,342 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 367.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,958,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $74,540,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.