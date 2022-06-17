Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,362 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,455,000 after purchasing an additional 163,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.39. 216,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,909. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

