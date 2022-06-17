Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1,179.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,850,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,271,000 after acquiring an additional 94,403 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,277,000 after acquiring an additional 110,529 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after acquiring an additional 72,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,072,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,743 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $32.21. 96,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

