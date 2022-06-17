Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 110,196 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 869.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,196 shares during the period. iShares US Utilities ETF comprises 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.69. 2,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,370. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

