Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,409 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,815. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04.

