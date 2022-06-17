Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 339.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,277,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 510.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 41,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.