Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 172,086 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,086 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. 2,441,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,473,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

