Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 601,872 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,872 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.48. 108,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,984. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.89 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

