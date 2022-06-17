Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 84,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

VTEB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $49.41. 179,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

