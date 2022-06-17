Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,992 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,560,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 118,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $99.18 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

