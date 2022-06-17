Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.09.
About Legendary Investments (LON:LEG)
See Also
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Legendary Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legendary Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.